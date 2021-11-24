The West Indian Ocean Cable Company has plans for network expansion across Africa, starting with a data centre in Durban

Durban's open-access data centre will make use of submarine cables to provide network infrastructure

The company raised R3.2 billion through a debt and equity capital raise to fund the data centre project

DURBAN - West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC) has raised R3.2 billion to fund an open-access data centre in Durban. The funds were raised through a debt and equity capital raise.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), created by WIOCC, are a newly formed company whose goal is to form a network to provide data services in key areas.

WIOCC has invested in Meta and Google, which they hope will strengthen their existing infrastructure, as well as provide sustainable expansion, MyBroadband reports.

WIOCC's chairman, Chris Wood (pictured) announced plans to open a data centre in Durban. Image: WIOCC

WIOCC's expansion plans

WIOCC has ambitions to roll out national and metro networks across Africa. Mogadishu, Lagos, and Durban are the first three locations that have been identified for housing underwater cable landings to facilitate expansion to carrier-neutral data centres.

Developments at the Durban and Lagos sites have begun and should be ready by early next year. Mogadishu's OADC will follow at the end of next year. After this WIOCC plans to roll out 22 more OADCs in Africa, says TechCentral.

“We are excited to conclude this stage of our capital raise, which will enable a very significant expansion of our hyperscale infrastructure through investment in new high-capacity subsea systems and terrestrial network,” said WIOCC CEO Chris Wood.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has ambitions to connect all South Africans to the internet in 4 Years

Briefly News reported yesterday that the South African government has launched a development project that will see South Africa manufacturing state-owned satellites to connect all citizens to the digital space.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies plans to see this project coming to fruition in the next three to four years. A satellite project of this magnitude usually takes eight to 10 years to complete, however, Ntshavheni says the department is working towards finding ways to expedite the project.

Ntshavheni says such a big project is reliant on access to funding and the department will also approach the private sector to help fund this initiative. She added that the department is not planning on launching a single satellite.

“Of course we cannot afford to deploy only one satellite and as government, we will coordinate the efforts of South Africa’s industry and other interested investors to even deploy South Africa-owned low orbit satellites,” said Ntshavheni.

