Kia's fifth-generation Sportage has been named as the winner of the ‘Family SUV’ category in the 2022 World Women's Car of the Year competition

The SUV is one of six finalists jostling to claim the overall Car of the Year title, other categories include:‘Urban Model’, ‘Large Car’, ‘Luxury SUV’, ‘Performance Car’ and ‘4x4’

The all-female judging panel scored the Sportage high on its safety, comfort, design, efficiency, value for money

The 2022 Women's World Car of the Year winner will be named on 8 March, to coincide with International Women’s Day

South Korean carmaker Kia is riding the wave of success after winning the 'Family SUV’ category in the Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards. The brand was named the most dependable brand in the latest JD Power Rankings across mainstream and luxury segments in the United States.

The fifth-generation Sportage, which is due in South Africa later this year, was praised by the judges for its safety, driving experience, comfort features, technology, design, fuel efficiency, low environmental footprint, and strong value for money.

The new Kia Sportage will launch in South Africa later this year. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The judges are respected female motoring journalists from 40 countries spanning five continents. The new Sportage is among 64 other contenders to be tested by the WWCOTY jury across six categories: ‘Family SUV’, ‘Urban Model’, ‘Large Car’, ‘Luxury SUV’, ‘Performance Car’ and ‘4x4’.

Kia says the new model boasts an 'intelligent' interior layout that has resulted in class-leading legroom and headroom for family trips. Additional highlights include high-tech driving and convenience features.

The fifth-generation Sportage is available globally with an extensive electrified model line-up that includes mild-hybrid (MHEV), hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains that offer excellent fuel economy, low emissions, and in the case of the PHEV variant, an electric driving range of up to 78km.

The judges will choose their overall winner and announce the winner of the ‘Best Car of the Year’ on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

Kia has fitted the latest Sportage will a vastly different interior compared to its predecessor. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

