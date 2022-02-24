The W206 C-Class has been launched to local motoring media with two models available initially: C200 and C220d which are powered by four-cylinder engines

Mercedes-Benz also announced 400 units of a special launch version of the C200, called the Edition 6, featuring AMG styling cues as well as a panoramic sliding sunroof and Agility Control

Pricing for the new C-Class begins at R849 00 for the C200 and tops out at R908 500 for the diesel-powered derivative

Mercedes-Benz has officially removed the covers off its new C-Class this week. The W206 version is available in two models from launch: a C200 and C220d and the carmaker's East London plant is once again one of three locations used to build the luxury sedan.

Over 10,5 million C-Class models have been sold worldwide since 1982. Both the C200 and C220d use a four-cylinder engine with the former petrol and latter diesel-powered. Outputs for both engines are 150kW and 300N.m, while the C220d delivers 147kw and 440Nm.

The W206 C-Class will be built at the carmaker's factory in East London. Image: MotorPress

One of South Africa's favourite aspirational vehicles, the Merc C-Class, has been launched in Mzansi, MotorPress reports. A special 'Edition 6' C200 model limited to 400 units is available in only two distinct hues: Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey. Extra features to sweeten the deal include AMG Line trim, AMG 19-inch wheels, panoramic sliding sunroof, and Agility Control. Merc says this model is available for R9 999 per month.

Looking at the mechanicals, both derivatives use a four-cylinder engine with the petrol-powered mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The C200 boasts 150kW and 300N.m of torque, while the C220d delivers 147kW and 440N.m. Mercedes claims the C220d can achieve a combined fuel consumption of 4.6l per 100km and the C200 reportedly uses just 6.6l per 100km.

The zero to 100km/h sprint time is 7,3 seconds for both models.

The interior is dominated by a high-resolution LCD screen. Mercedes says this sets the driver display apart from traditional cockpits with classic round dials. A touchscreen unit for the second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) functions is located centrally on the dash.

Pricing for the duo are as follows:

C200 R849 000

C220d R908 500

The latest W206 C-Class offers striking styling elements. Image: MotorPress

