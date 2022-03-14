A 1985 Lamborghini Countach that was discovered in Connecticut, United States hadn't been moved in 20 years and was littered with lots of dirt and grime

The team from AMMO NYC cleaned the Italian supercar with the Countach needing a full restoration detail before it's curated in Miami to get fully restored prior to sale

The question is how can an owner let a class vehicle like this get to this state of disrepair, and many people in the comments section of the video couldn't imagine owning such a beautiful car and letting it lie dirty

Filled with mouse droppings and stained with urine, a 1985 Lamborghini Countach was found abandoned in a barn in Connecticut, United States. The Italian sportscar was sent to cleaning company AMMO NYC and the end result is truly remarkable.

The car had been in long-term storage due to the owner not being able to dedicate time to making sure the car was in running order. That was until the team from New York turned up in Connecticut and came across an incredibly dirty Lamborghini.

This 1984 Lamborghini Countach was in a garage for over 20 years. Image: AMMO NYC / YouTube

This example, a Countach LP500 S, was built in 1984, AutoEvolution says. Only 321 were built and around 40 to 50 models were exported to the United States which makes this a very rare example.

The Countach was found by We Are Curated in Connecticut that has not been moved in 20 years, AMMO NYC reports. It is powered by a 4,8-litre V12 engine with 272kW. It's hard to imagine owning such a beautiful car and letting it go for so long without cleaning it from time to time and even letting rodents take over.

Larry from AMMO NYC says:

"It's a complete detailing disaster with mice poop and urine everywhere and need a full restoration detail before it goes to Curated in Miami to get fully restored prior to sale.The paint is very thin in some place and thick in others indicating it was paint by hand. Inside the glove box I pulled out the most disgusting bio-hazard Jordache jean soaking wet in urine and faeces."

Check out the car having its first wash in 20 years:

