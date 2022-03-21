To celebrate the new Polo, Volkswagen is embracing the future of mobility with their futuristic new commercial introducing the Mzansiverse

For the local launch of the new Polo, Volkswagen released their first-ever NFT collection

The new Volkswagen Polo campaign is South Africa’s first NFT brand campaign and the world’s first ad featuring NFTs

Polo fans can find and win one of 100 Volkswagen NFTs, with three Golden NFTs, hidden in the new Polo commercial

Fans of the brand have until 22 March 2022 to hunt for the hidden NFTs in the commercial and stand a chance to win one of 100 NFTs

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In celebration of the new Polo with IQ. Drive, Volkswagen is taking things to the next level while embracing the future of mobility. The German brand has launched South Africa’s first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) brand campaign, with a future-focused commercial incorporating Volkswagen’s first collections of NFTs.

The campaign is inspired by the virtual realm and gaming trends, the new commercial portrays the innovative new Polo navigating through a futuristic and gamified version of Mzansi – the Mzansiverse – with digital avatar characters to match. The ad offers fans a window into a future South Africa like they’ve never seen it before..

Volkswagen released their first-ever NFT collection with the launch of the updated Polo. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Like Volkswagen, the commercial is leading the way as the first brand ad, globally, to incorporate NFTs in the creative, Quickpic reports. To celebrate the game-changing arrival of the new Polo, Volkswagen has created five unique collections of NFTs and dropped them into the commercial to gamify the fan experience.

Bridget Harpur, Head of Marketing for the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Our new Polo NFT campaign and Mzansiverse commercial is testament to Volkswagen’s eye on the future, not only in the innovation of our vehicles but in embracing the passions of our fans and driving evolution in how we engage with them."

Hidden in the Polo NFT collections are three rare Golden NFTs allowing them to level up with a new PlayStation as well as Volkswagen Advanced Driving and GetSmarter courses. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

For five days (18 to 22 March 2022), Polo fans can hunt for the hidden NFTs in the commercial and stand a chance to win one of 100 NFTs, Techfinancials reports.

In order to play, consumers will need to solve the daily clues shared on Volkswagen’s social channels to guess the daily NFT. To stand a chance to win, consumers need to tweet a screenshot of the daily NFT from the ad to the Volkswagen Twitter page using #GameOnVW and #NewPolo hashtags. The first 20 correct fans will win one of the 100 NFTs to keep and collect or trade on the popular NFT trading platform, OpenSea.

Hidden in the Polo NFT collections are three rare Golden NFTs that will give their owners exclusive benefits allowing them to level up with a new PlayStation as well as Volkswagen Advanced Driving and GetSmarter courses.

Polo fans can find and win one of 100 Volkswagen NFTs, with three Golden NFTs, hidden in the new Polo commercial. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Alfa Romeo Tonale: This is the Italian carmaker’s hybrid SUV, the 1st car to come with its own NFT

Volkswagen SA is onto something with the tie in of NFTs to its new Polo, but the first carmaker to launch a car with its own NFT is the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Briefly News reports.

Alfa Romeo's new Tonale SUV is big news. Firstly, it grabs the headlines by becoming the first car to be sold with its non-fungible token (NFT). Based on blockchain technology and uniquely linked, Alfa says the Tonale NFT certifies the car upon purchase, then evolves to represent its use during the car’s life cycle.

It goes on sale later in 2022 and is likely to touch down locally in either the last quarter of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

Source: Briefly News