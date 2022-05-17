For 2022, Audi has given its RS 4 and RS 5 models optional coilover suspension in combination with the all-wheel-drive sport differential and Pirelli Corsa P Zero makes for even more intense driving dynamics

The RS sports exhaust system plus, used here for the first time, takes the sound experience to a new level

Numerous exterior and interior accents underscore the exclusive character of the competition packages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the course of some proverbial fine-tuning, Audi Sport GmbH is increasing the sportiness of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Audi RS 5.

With its optional coilover suspension (RS sport suspension pro), the competition plus package boasts a maximum in dynamics and driving fun while not compromising its top suitability for everyday use.

Audi introduces new Competition Package to its performance models. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The potent biturbo V6 has 331 kW (450 PS) of power and a torque of 600Nm from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm , Newspress reports.

Despite its focus on increased driving fun, the RS sport suspension pro offers manually adjustable coilover suspension for an ideal spread between comfort and performance. Audi says customers who choose this coilover suspension will receive their RS 4 Avant or RS 5 ex-factory with a ride height that is 10 mm lower than standard RS models, according to Motor1.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In addition customers can manually lower the ride height by an additional 10 mm for an overall ride height that is 20 mm lower than the series standard. A higher spring rate, three-way adjustable dampers, and stiffer stabilisers heighten the general driving experience and help shorten lap times. Both competition packages also feature an increased maximum speed of 290 km/h.

The Audi RS 4 Avant with the competition plus package goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, an improvement of 0.2 seconds over the series standard. The Audi RS 5 Coupé or RS 5 Sportback does the sprint in 3.8 seconds, an improvement of 0.1 seconds.

The interior of the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Pakcage is festooned with leather and alcantara. Image: Newspres

Source: UGC

The dynamic steering ratio is fixed at a ratio of 1:13.1. A new data set in the control unit with changed parameters switches the emphasis to the rear. For their part, the heightened dynamics necessitate an increase in negative acceleration. In combination with the Pirelli P Zero Corsa, a newly tuned ABS software, and the RS ceramic brake system, the brake path is up to two meters shorter when braking from 100km/h.

Developed specially for the competition packages, Audi Sport GmbH is presenting the new RS sports exhaust system plus with tailpipes in matte black. This results in a more intense sound pattern, not only through the exhaust system itself, but especially due to the reduced insulation between the engine compartment and interior, a modification that also lessens the car’s weight by about eight kilograms.

This is how much Audi’s E Tron range will cost in South Africa

Audi South Africa showcased its electric car range for the first time as the brand announced a six-model strong line up that are available from 10 dedicated e-tron dealerships nationwide, Briefly News reports.

The full range of e-tron models consists of three e-tron 55 derivatives, the e-tron 55 Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, and the pinnacle of the line-up, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The new range is on sale now.We had a drive in the e-tron 55 S Line and e-tron GT and can attest to the exhilarating acceleration offered from both vehicles. The 300kW and 561N.m offered from the two electric motors located on either axle makes for spirited performance off the line.

The GT's low centre of gravity and precise steering proved to be two ingredients that made driving the brief test route entertaining. The four-wheel-drive system offers an exhausting amount of grip and the instant torque means it can provide mini-facelifts with a stab of the accelerator.

Source: Briefly News