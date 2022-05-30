The Ford EcoSport Active is based on the EcoSport Trend and offers a spotlight on the range that's still popular among buyers

The new derivative offers distinctive and unique styling enhancements that emphasise its sporty character, with black finishes contrasting with four attractive paint colours and striking 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels

The EcoSport Active 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic is priced at R393 700 and is powered by the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine which produces 92kW of power and 170Nm of torque

The impressive list of safety features, and the inclusion of FordPass Connect, make the EcoSport Active a compelling choice in the rapidly growing mini SUV segment

Ford’s highly successful EcoSport range has been bolstered with the addition of a new special edition model – the EcoSport Active.

Ford says the EcoSport is one of the most popular vehicles in the rapidly growing mini sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment, the introduction of the EcoSport Active adds a greater dose of distinctive style and a more rugged appearance to the local EcoSport line-up.

The EcoSport Active is based on the popular mid-range EcoSport Trend 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic and adds an appealing measure of distinction to the mix, thanks to a range of unique styling and feature enhancements.

Building on the aptly named Trend model in the EcoSport range, the trendy special edition EcoSport Active gains a more rugged and dynamic appearance that hints at its adventurous character.

This is thanks to the bold black treatment for the front grille, headlamp surround and foglamp bezels, as well as sporty black front and rear skirts. The athletic demeanour is further emphasized with black wheel arch mouldings and the adoption of stunning 17-inch Active design black alloy wheels for a more muscular stance.

The dark finishes extend to black mirror caps and roof rails, along with dark-tinted privacy glass for the rear windows. The roof is painted black, providing a bold contrast to the four available paint colours: Frozen White and three distinctive metallic options comprising eye-catching Luxe Yellow, Solar Silver and Magnetic dark grey.

An ‘Active’ badge on the front fenders asserts this model’s special edition status, which is carried through to the cabin and features prominently on the leather seats, which replace the cloth seats used in the standard Trend models.

As with the EcoSport Trend, the spacious and versatile interior is adorned with a high level of specification, including a leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel with cruise control, electric windows all-round, air-conditioning and an eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The EcoSport Active, similar to the Trend and Titanium derivatives, is equipped with the innovative FordPass Connect system, which includes an embedded modem that allows you to connect with the car and control a number of vehicle functions from your smartphone via the FordPass app.

While providing useful information such as fuel level and vehicle health alerts, the owner can also remotely lock, unlock and even remotely start the car (automatic models only) to cool or heat the cabin. Through FordPass, owners can effortlessly call up the vehicle’s service and warranty information, find the nearest dealer, and even make service bookings. In the event of an emergency, owners can contact roadside assistance directly from the app.

The EcoSport Active is powered by Ford’s multiple award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine which produces 92kW of power and 170Nm of torque. The three-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

A top-notch safety specification on the EcoSport Active mirrors that of the Trend derivative and includes seven airbags (dual front, side, curtain and a driver’s knee airbag), along with ABS brakes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Hill Launch Assist (HLA). Rear parking sensors are fitted, and the vehicle is equipped with a high-grade Thatcham alarm with an immobiliser.

The EcoSport Active 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic is priced at R393 700. Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120 000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15 000km or annually, whichever occurs first.

