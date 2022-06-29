A three year partnership between Goodyear South Africa and Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa has paid dividends once again with a furniture donation

The office furniture will be used by teachers with the remaining goods used in the administration building

The school was build in 1974 and has 1460 learners and 41 teachers, with pupils predominantly residing in nearby Tembisa communities and informal settlements

Inxiweni primary school learners and educators were overjoyed when tyre manufacturer Goodyear donated office furniture to the Tembisa school.

The partnership between Goodyear South Africa and Inxiweni primary school began in 2019 with a library for the institution which was completed in 2021.

The school was built in 1974 and registered two years later. Principal Ruth Tabu is at the helm of 1460 learners from grade R to seven and 41 teachers. Pupils are predominantly from the nearby Tembisa communities and informal settlement.

One of the main challenges facing Inxiweni is overcrowding. With negatives come positives and the primary school is considered the preferred feeder for most of the high schools in Tembisa thanks to good teachers and disciplined learners.

Richard Fourie, Managing Director of Goodyear South Africa says:

"We are committed to continue helping where we can and try to make a difference in your lives as you grow up and make the future of South Africa is better and stronger."

School Governing Body Chairperson, Sibulele Mtshabe, extended his gratitude to Goodyear and Hi-Q:

"The support you give to our school makes a better working environment for our educators and learning environment for our learners. Your donation will make a huge difference.”

