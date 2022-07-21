Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) SunChaser 4 won the first-ever iLanga Cup, an eight-hour endurance race held at RedStar Raceway in Delmas on 21 July

Six of the country's best local solar car teams went head-to-head; and were made up of high school, university, and private engineer groups

TUT's team celebrated after a momentous effort that saw their energy efficient high technology SunChaser 4 solar-powered vehicle take the chequered flag in Mpumalanga

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) team of students and staff members of the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment celebrated winning iLanga Cup solar-powered car race.

Tshwane University of Technology’s SunChaser team was elated to win the first-ever iLanga Cup. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

The eight-hour endurance race pitted six teams against each other at the RedStar Raceway and TUT's SunChaser 4 completed the most number of kilometres in the allotted time period.

According to TUT, the fourth-generation SunChaser is a single-seater vehicle, constructed from lightweight carbon fibre. Its power is generated via a two kilowatt in-wheel electric motor and one kilowatt roof-mounted solar panels.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to MotorPress, the iLanga Cup is a steppingstone to the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge and the victorious TUT team will now compete in the Sasol Solar Challenge.

The next step for the best performing teams at the Sasol Solar Challenge will be selected to compete against teams from overseas.

One of the world’s largest solar power facilities set to be built in SA: “significant milestone”

Briefly News reports, one of the world’s largest solar and battery plants is on the fast track to being built in South Africa. Renewable energy developer Scatec held a media briefing on Wednesday, 20 July, to discuss the project, which has been in the pipeline since 2014.

The company is convinced that it can address the issues surrounding renewable energy. Fourie said the project is 10km wide and will include two million solar PV modules.

The project would be equivalent to four Cape Town stadiums. At least 2 000 jobs are also expected to be created during the construction of the plants.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News