Presidents of countries are some of the most well-protected citizens paid for by taxpayers. In Africa, some leaders are transported in heavily-armoured vehicles, and these include countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda. We take a deeper look at what modifications these armoured cars are fitted with.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is transported in a BMW 7 Series Security. Image: Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images / Netcarshow

Source: UGC

We look at the cars that Presidents from Nigeria (Muhammadu Buhari) , Kenya ( Uhuru Kenyatta), Rwanda (Paul Kagame), South Africa (Cyril Ramaphosa) and Uganda (Yoweri Museveni).

1. Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman - R23.7 million

According to Autochek.Africa, the Pullman is used by Uhuru Kenyatta, the president of Kenya.

The car uses thicker doors and windows that are bulletproof and is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 5 Pricy Presidential Armoured Limousine Cars That Protect Africa’s Most Powerful Leaders

Source: UGC

2. Mercedes-Benz S650 Pullman Maybach -

The luxury German limousine features several seats facing each other in the rear to assist during meetings. It is used by Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

According to Netcarshow, the Pullman Maybach is powered by a V12 bi-turbo engine that produces over 460kW.

The sedan also features a front view camera which gives rear passengers the ability to view traffic in front of the vehicle even when the partition screen is closed.

The 5 Pricy Presidential Armoured Limousine Cars That Protect Africa’s Most Powerful Leaders

Source: UGC

3. Range Rover Sentinel - R8.1 million

According to AutoJosh, Rwandan leader Paul Kagame is transported in a British-made Range Rover Sentinel. It is manufactured by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations unit.

It features armoured protection and can withstand 7.62mm high-velocity armour piercing bullets and up to 15kg of TNT.

The 5 Pricy Presidential Armoured Limousine Cars That Protect Africa’s Most Powerful Leaders

Source: UGC

4. BMW 7 Series High Security

The BMW is used by the presidential protection team of South Africa's head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Netcarshow, the High-Security model uses armour protection and reinforced steel on the doors. The undercarriage of the sedan is protected for maximum explosion protection.

4 Expensive Presidential Armoured Limousine Cars That Protect Africa’s Most Powerful Leaders

Source: UGC

The 5 most expensive presidential armoured limousine cars that protect the world’s most powerful leaders

Briefly News, reports that heads of state and kings and queens are arguably the most protected citizens of a country paid for by taxpayers.

The United States Presidential vehicle is a five-metre-long Cadillac - universally known as 'The Beast' and is one of the most well-known cars in the world. Another one is Queen Elizabeth II's Bentley limousine. We look at five vehicles that have been expertly modified to protect some of the world's top leaders.

We've limited our list to five of the most well-known world leaders, including those from the United States, Britain, North Korea and Russia.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News