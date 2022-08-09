A viral social media post had netizens praising a traffic officer for helping a motorist in Stellenbosch

Mrs Bester sent a message to Stellenbosch Municipality thanking officer Charl Smit

The traffic officer assisted the woman with her car battery that ran out of power

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Stellenbosch traffic officer's kind gesture towards a motorist with a flat car battery was praised by many people.

South African Traffic Officer Charl Smit was praised for helping a stricken motorist. Image: Facebook / Getty stock

Source: UGC

According to the Stellenbosch Municipality post on Facebook, Traffic Officer Charl Smit stopped to assist Mrs Bester who was stuck in the Western Cape town.

Many commenters left their opinions on the post, here are some of the best:

Thanja Allison says:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"He is one of the good ones. Always smiling. A real asset for Stellenbosch."

Sylvia Westwood says:

"Great to see people who care. Well done officer' you are an asset to your community."

Rhonel Basson says:

"He is always helpful and friendly, a good example to others."

Hassen Mahomed says:

"We need to clone Charl and sorted him across SA. This country needs people like you. God bless you, Sir."

Video goes viral of Good Samaritans saving unconscious driver’s life that almost caused huge crash

Briefly News reports that a video with almost 129 million views shows a group of strangers led by the victim's co-worker helping a woman who passed out while driving.

The Good Samaritans have been hailed as heroes after the woman suffered convulsions that could have been attributed to medicine she recently started taking.

The dramatic video captured on CCTV footage released by Florida police shows the woman's co-worker rushing out of her vehicle to attempt to stop the victim's car and warn others.

A helper manages to find a dumbbell that shatters the window and the group can switch the car's engine off and move her to a place of safety before emergency services arrived.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News