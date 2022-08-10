We look at some of the world's most insane vehicles including the Hum Rider, Thor, and Marauder

These are vehicles that were made to take on the world's toughest challenges such as withstanding bombs

The Marauder is proudly built in South Africa by the Paramount Group and can carry extra fuel tanks, water, and combat supplies

The world has some extraordinary vehicles driving around, including the Hum Rider, Thor, and South Africa's Marauder.

The Marauder (left) traverses through water and the Hum Rider shows off its incredible ride height. Image: Youtube

According to EzTech, these eight vehicles are the world's most powerful and insane of their kind.

The first one to shout about is the Hum Rider, which can avoid traffic by utilising its hydraulic lifts.

According to Thrillist, the Hum Rider began life as Jeep Grand Cherokee and was transformed into a shape-shifting car like something out of the Transformers film.

The Hum Rider is a one-off manufactured for a US telecoms company advertisement and sadly can't be purchased.

Watch the video below to see eight of the most insane vehicles:

The second vehicle we think deserves a mention from the list is the Marauder.

It's built in South Africa and can be described as one of the world's toughest vehicles.

The Paramount Group is the brains behind the Marauder which has a 4 500kg payload and has blast protection against eight kilograms of TNT.

