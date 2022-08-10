The first-ever Mercedes-AMG with Formula 1 engine technology has officially gone into production

The German carmaker announced the R30 million hypercar of which only 275 will be built will reach its first customers later this year

The AMG One is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with supplementary power from four electric motors to produce 782 kW

The first customer vehicles of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar will be delivered later this year.

This news comes after the company announced production has officially started, reports Motorpress.

The main attraction is the hybrid powertrain, built at Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains in Brixworth (England), with a Formula 1-sourced 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine.

The 782kW maximum power is supplemented by four electric motors.

According to Mercedes-AMG, over 50 specialists work on each Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

Before the hypercar can be delivered to customers before the end of 2022, each model is put through its places by a factory test driver.

Briefly News reports that the AMG One will cost over R30 million, although the German carmaker hasn't officially confirmed the price.

The brand announced it would produce just 275 at a price of $2 million or over R30 million. Each unit has been bought.

The performance hybrid produces a total output of 782 kW from one combustion engine and four electric motors, with a top speed capped at 352 km/h.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels by means of a seven-speed manual transmission completely newly developed for the Mercedes-AMG One. The lightweight transmission design saves weight, while integration into the body-in-white enhances rigidity and takes up little space.

