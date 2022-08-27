Isuzu currently builds the previous and new generation D-Max bakkie at its Struandale Plant in the Eastern Cape

In May 2022 the Japanese vehicle manufacturer invested R580 million to make sure local businesses reap the rewards of the manufacturing process

This week the company confirmed its Parts Distribution Centre would be housed in Gauteng

The distribution of parts is a crucial part of any vehicle manufacturing business, and Isuzu Motors South Africa will house their new facility in Gauteng.

Isuzu announced that construction has commenced at the Germiston site for its new parts distribution centre with completion envisaged to be in early 2023. Image: Quickpic

According to Quickpic, the location in Germiston allows the company to its parts distribution and training centre closer to its biggest regional market and the Rest of Africa markets.

Isuzu currently manufactures its D-Max in new and previous generation forms in Struandale, Eastern Cape, and boasts B-BBEE Level 1 score for the past three years.

Komane Pitso, Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations said:

“This centre will allow us to be closer to the markets we serve on the continent and be better positioned to service our customers nationally with quick turn-around times."

Onwards and Upwards As Isuzu SA Invests R580 Million to Support Local Parts Suppliers for New D Max Bakkie

Briefly News reported that Isuzu Motors South Africa has invested R580 million to support component localisation.

This investment includes the provision of the supplier tooling needed to manufacture specific components in preparation for the recently launched all-new seventh-generation D-Max bakkie.

This has been a four-year journey for the Japanese company and one they have traveled together with their local suppliers, as they embarked on a new sourcing strategy at the beginning of 2018. The process included classifying local suppliers that had the technical capability to manufacture a list of the brand's components required for the new bakkie.

Localisation is the process where an increased percentage of the parts and costs of a motor vehicle is either assembled or manufactured in South Africa rather than imported.

This process represents a significant opportunity to transform the automotive sector and usher in the entry of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) participants into its supply chain. The vehicle maker has maintained an automotive industry-leading B-BBEE Level One for a second consecutive year.

