A video of a truck driving down a narrow road and then navigating its way into a tight tunnel has gone viral

Toyota Motorsport owns the truck, and it was filmed travelling on a European road between races

Viewers who watched the video said the driver displayed boss levels and were impressed by their knowledge

A video of a truck driving excruciatingly close to a wall as it manoeuvred into a tight tunnel has gone viral.

Epic Driving Skills Sees Long Truck Pass Under Tight Bridge, Peeps in Disbelief

Source: Facebook

Peeps gave credit to the driver for his excellent driving skills in navigating the long vehicle as close to the wall as possible to have the correct angle to enter the tunnel.

The truck belongs to Japanese carmaker Toyota and its motorsport division. The truck was driving in an unnamed European city when it crossed the tunnel and bridge.

The video was posted by the founder and CEO of motoring publication IN4RIDE Thami Masemola, who said:

"Perfect your art."

This was about the driver's skills displayed in the clip and is a good message to everyone.

Watch the video below:

The reactions to the clip from South Africans were as follows:

Maria Stevenson said:

"Bravo!!"

Londa Mavundla said:

"Ziii! Boss levels mtshana!"

