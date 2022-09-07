Mohale Motaung has suggested Somizi provide him with a new car after the Idols judge damaged his Audi A3 four years ago

Motaung's claim was revealed in an interview on Showmax that aired on Thursday, 25 August

The alleged incident between the radio personality and Somizi took place after the 2018 Idols finale

Mohale Motaung says Somizi damaged his Audi A3 in 2018 after the two disagreed on the 2018 Idols finale show.

A look at Mohale's car, damaged by Somizi

Source: Getty Images

According to the Sunday World, Motaung revealed the details in a sit-down interview aired on Showmax on Thursday, 25 August.

The radio personality said the Idols judge used his R3.4 million Mercedes-Benz G-Class to batter into his Audi A3 compact car after the then-couple had left the reality show's after-party.

Motaung said Somizi also physically abused him the night his car suffered damage, Drum reports.

Motaung is currently involved in a legal tussle to get his ex-husband to pay for the damage to his Audi.

According to Audi, the A3 is a subcompact hatchback and sedan first launched in 1996 and was based on the Volkswagen Group A platform before moving over the MQB-underpinnings for the fourth generation model.

The A3 is available in several body styles and features turbocharged engies with power sent to the front wheels and all four wheels.

