Mohale Motaung has denied having a cleansing ceremony at his home over the weekend after snaps of himself with his family went viral

When the media personality posted the snaps on his timeline, many assumed that his family organised him a cleansing ceremony following his break up with Somizi

According to recent reports, the star and his Motaung family were celebrating a new venture they're embarking on

The rumours started when the media personality posted snaps of his family and friends celebrating with him at his crib.

The pics went viral after many assumed it was a cleansing ceremony following his highly-publicised divorce with Somizi. The star was reportedly celebrating a new venture his family is embarking on.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mohale Motaung shared that him and the Motaungs were celebrating "something big" that's in the pipeline. The publication reports that he'll let Mzansi know about the new venture when the time is right.

Mohale Motaung reacts to reports about demanding 50% of Somizi's estate

Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung took to social media to react to controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. The blogger claimed that the media personality is demanding 50% of his ex-bae Somizi's estate.

Musa wrote that the radio presenter's ex-hubby has registered three beneficiaries under his estate in a bid to shrink what Mohale might claim during their divorce settlement.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality laughed out loud at the tweet by the popular Mzansi blogger.

Somizi challenges Mohale Motaung to a boxing match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reportedly challenged his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung to a boxing match. In an episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the reality TV star shared that he wants to meet his ex-bae in the ring.

Speaking to his friend Cassper Nyovest, SomG shared that the only way Mohale will make money out of him is by exchanging blows in the ring. He likened Mohale to Cassper's Fame vs Clout opponent Slik Talk.

ZAlebs reports that Somizi shared that boxing each other is the only way they can settle their differences. They are currently involved in a messy divorce.

