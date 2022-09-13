The Qwabe Twins, Viggy and Virginia, recently showed off their new whip, a BMW 5 Series

The musicians have over 22 000 subscribers on YouTube and became famous after featuring in season 15 of Idols South Africa

The duo says their father assisted them in buying the luxury German sedan

On social media, the Qwabe Twins showed off their first car: a BMW 5 Series.

The identical Qwabe twins: Viggy and Virginia, recently bought their first whip. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The musicians rose to fame during season 15 of 'Idols South Africa', and after leaving the competition, they had a hit with 'Hamba'.

According to The Daily Sun, the pair recently showed off their new car, a BMW 5 Series, on social media. In addition, the duo are reportedly shooting a television special focused on 15 years of Afrotainment.

The BMW 5 Series, the twins, purchased, uses a turbocharged engine and features an automatic gearbox, LED headlights and optional features such as heated seats and leather pews.

King Monada takes it back to classic, cool whips with BMW E30 social media post

Briefly News reported that King Monada asked his social media followers for assistance on which BMW E30 model they preferred between the two colours.

The 29-year-old tweeted to his 240 000 followers showing off two BMW E30 models. The one was decked in white paint and the other in a red hue.

The musician is a fan of cool whips and owns performance cars such as a BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63However, the E30's most famous model in Mzansi is the 325is debuted in 1987; 2.5-litre six-cylinder engine power it.

Among other sporty items, it featured a limited slip-differential and a lowered suspension, according to ClassicCar.com.In addition, several of King Monada's Twitter followers answered the question he posed on social media.

They enjoyed engaging with the musician about his classic BMW E30, which has a long history in South Africa. The E30 325is is called "Gusheshe" and is used for spinning and drifting because of its rear-wheel-drive layout and powerful six-cylinder engines in typical BMW fashion that many enjoyed.

Source: Briefly News