Murdah Bongz is not one to shy away from spending a lot of money on purchasing luxurious cars

The Black Motion member's garage is full of German cars that are estimated to cost millions of Rands

Briefly News takes a look back at some of the snaps posted by Murdah on social media showing off his lush cars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Murdah Bongz’s Love for German Whips: A Look Inside the Musician’s Garage Including a R3.2M Porsche Taycan

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz, a member of Black Motion, has an eye for the finer things in life, including expensive cars.

The musician always makes sure to brag about the expensive cars he owns to his social media followers.

Briefly News looks at Murdah Bongz's three iconic lush whips that have appeared on many people's timelines.

1. Murdah Bongz owns a Porsche Taycan

One of Murdah Bongz's luxurious cars is a Porsche Taycan, which according to ZAlebs is worth more than R3.2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the Porsche Taycan website, what makes it unique is that it drives like a sports car while remaining comfortable. Its instant power battery provides quick acceleration. The doting dad can arrive quicker at his kids' school events and even his gigs with this lush whip.

Murdah Bongz shared the following snap on Instagram:

2. Mercedes G Wagon

Murdah Bongz made headlines in 2021 when he was caught driving a Mercedes G Wagon at high speeds with his child in the car.

Many people speculated that the R1.8 million car was not his because he drove recklessly and it was obvious that it did not hurt his pocket.

Murdah, on the other hand, came out firing a gun at rumour mongers, claiming ownership of the whip.

Murdah Bongz posted the following photo on Instagram:

3. Murdah Bongz Living it up in Rolls Royce Ghost

According to ZAlebs, Murdah Bongz also has a Rolls Royce Ghost, which is valued at R2 million.

The lush whip is a limited edition with a fast speed. The star can Drive and sit comfortably. Most importantly, it is very elegant.

However, ZAlebs further reported that it was unknown whether Murdah owns the car.

On Instagram, Murdah Bongz shared the following post:

AKA and Murdah Bongz break the internet with photos

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a picture of DJ Zinhle's husband and her ex-boyfriend AKA standing shoulder-to-shoulder on social media went viral.

AKA, the reality TV star's first baby daddy, shared the adorable photo on his timeline. AKA and Zinhle have a daughter named Kairo, and Zinhle has a son named Asante with her husband, Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle has always wanted a blended family but revealed a few months ago that Murdah Bongz was opposed to the idea. At the time, they were not married. Since they got married, it appears that the Black Motion member is now open to the idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News