An expensive accident involving a Ferrari 458 Speciale and an Audi R8 has made South African peeps cringe

The Italian supercar retails for R8 million, and a 2022 model of the R8 will set you back by R4 million

Mzansi peeps added their own humour to the mix, depicting the type of interaction the driver's insurance company would have with them

An eye-watering expensive accident involving a Ferrari 458 Speciale and Audi R8 left South Africans cringing at the damage caused.

A pricey accident involving a Ferrari 458 Speciale and an Audi R8 has left South Africans cringing at the insurance bill. Images: Kaylen Frantz/ TikTok

The jaw-dropping clip was originally posted by Kaylen Frantz and drew curious eyes who wondered what happened in the TikTok video that took place in Cape Town.

To say the accident is expensive is an understatement. According to Auto Trader, a Ferrari 458 Speciale will set you back a whopping R8 million rand, considering it's the beefed-up version of the normal 458.

The same website shows that a 2022 model of an R8 is priced at R4 million. The only upside of the situation is that the car only hit the bumper and seems to be somewhat repairable. The insurance company will definitely not be happy, however.

Peeps had a lot of witty comments to make about the accident. See the comments below:

Rish ૐ said:

"Insurance: 'you knocked what with your what?' "

user7525614434267 commented:

"Those guys are like 'oh no now I need to use one of my other cars.' "

Vee Jagers mentioned:

"Rich people problems."

Werner posted:

"Yup, this does seem like a very seapointy thing to happen."

HunterMZx23 shared:

"Insurance company be like 'you did what.' "

MIKA33L said:

"Nooo, I saw that Audi last week Friday and was soo nice "

Ray mentioned:

"And I’m concerned about my i20 "

PandaTroll4ku commented:

"Literally saw this car this morning in Seapoint."

