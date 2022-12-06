A video of an old-style Mercedes convertible being driven in heavy rain has been circulating on social media

The footage was posted by Podcast and Chill with McGee co-host Solomzi Thandubuntu who threw shade at the car and the wet couple inside

He jokingly pointed out that it was vital to check the weather before attempting to drive an old convertible

A video of a driver rolling around in an old-school Mercedes convertible in the pouring rain had South African social media users howling with laughter.

SA couldn't help but laugh at a couple who got poured on while cruising in old fashioned Mercedes convertible. Image: @Solphendukaa/Twitter

The clip was posted by Podcast and Chill with McGee co-host Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) on Twitter. He took the footage from his car as he poked fun at how the couple in the vehicle was getting rained on.

Solomzi pointed out how wet they must have been as they endured the rain in the old-fashioned open-top car, which required to be physically covered, unlike modern automatic convertibles. He even teased that their car would be referred to as an e-hailing vehicle if it were to start hailing.

“If you drive islahla sakudala. You need to look at the forecast. Don't just drive coz there is a bit of sun," he joked in the tweet.

Solomzi's Twitter followers couldn't help but respond to the post with laughter and funny remarks at the embarrassing moment.

@trevorgumbi commented:

"LOL "e-hailing"? You're an idiot and it's beautiful to watch."

@YomzuluNtomb wrote:

"Why doesn't she park and close it or close it while drinking angaz I'm just asking."

@Tlou_regi said:

"With this one, you leave the cover at home. It’s a literal slahla matente.”

@TheRealZeeNkosi reacted:

"Should have gone and parked at a closest mall soon as there were rain drops. Park underground & wait it out. But nooo. They must see me being David from great Britain smh."

@nomataz wrote:

"we actually had hailstones in Jhb (Randburg side) today."

@Lindiwemya12 replied:

“Ne robot ngathi lenza ngamabomu.”

@mango_teko commented:

"Weather is temporary drip is forever ."

@ShadyDuki said:

"Lol he didn't read the weather forecast grabbed the keys and headed out...at this point he's on a boat."

