One man celebrated Valentine's Day by treating it as a day of self-love when he got himself a Mercedes-Benz

The gent took to Twitter to show people that he got himself a spanking new car to make him feel better about being alone on Valentine's Day

People could not help but applaud his big purchase by commenting on a tweet that garnered over 200 000 views on Twitter

A man showed what he got himself on Valentine's because he is single. The man in the video showed he bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz on the day of love.

A man showed people that he did not need someone on Valentine's Day because he got his new car on the day of love. Image: Getty Images/Sjoerd van der Wal/Twitter/@Ndiks17

Online users reacted to the guy's fresh ride. Peeps left comments to congratulate the man and gushed over his new car

Tweep celebrates receiving new Mercedes on Valentine's Day

A man, , posted two pictures to show off his new Mercedes-Benz he bought on Valentine's Day. The man in the video shows the outside and inside of his luxury vehicle. See the pictures below:

Twitter user reacts to man who bought new Mercedes on Valentine's Day

Peeps love to see people winning at life, and could not get over this post. Online users gradually congratulated him and said he deserved the Merc.

@Nkosikh27183174 commented:

"Nice ride bro. May you see many kilometres ahead."

@Vincyboy21 commented:

"Drive safe and ask God for protection everywhere you go with that car. They will congratulate you but they won't mean well. Stay focused, you will see."

@mokoena_didi commented:

"Congratulations, more to come."

@big_ramz commented:

"I keep on coming to this tweet, Eyi bafo this is beautiful. Congratulations , uyasebenza awudlali. [Yo are working, you do not play.]"

@MasukelaDonald commented:

"Congratulations my brother. This is a nice car."

@UzorDave commented:

"Good motivation. Keep up and keep winning."

