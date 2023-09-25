A hardworking man rewarded himself with a new Hyundai car and the proud moment was shared on TikTok

The gent went to purchase the car while he was still in work overalls which gave netizens an inkling of his trade

South Africans loved seeing the man levelling up from being a pedestrian to a car owner and showered him with congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A man celebrated the purchase of his new car. Image: @sipho_seth.ntuli

Source: TikTok

One man proved to Mzansi people that the rewards of hard work can be sweet.

The guy copped a new Hyundai straight after his work shift. He was so excited he arrived at the dealership in his dirty work clothes holding his backpack.

SA man cops a Hyundai

The huge milestone was captured in a TikTok video uploaded on the platform by @sipho_seth.ntuli. It quickly spread, amassing an impressive 214,000 views and more than 8,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Small Hyundai spark online convo

Some people joked that they expected the burly man to buy a bigger car but overall the response was warm about the Hyundai.

Watch the video below:

Social media users applaud man on car purchase

Viewers loved the man's humility and the authenticity displayed in the clip.

Read some of the comments below:

@user4019813384032 said:

"At last, someone who we can see worked hard for this, congrats my man."

@TheSonInLaw wrote:

"I feel like people who buy Hyundai make good life choices.❤️"

@NakediMaleka posted:

"Monna kedi work suits."

@thobsani_duma commented:

"Congratulations, even though I was expecting a bakkie.‍♂️"

@Marymkomaz mentioned:

"When they say never judge a book by its cover. Congratulations my brother."

@Addy added:

"Congratulations, the way he is calm hle."

@keohonyile said:

"I'm so happy for you. A hard working man deserves everything."

@Lekomotionkasiba commented:

"This should trend, showing how hard you work for your achievements, be blessed, my man."

Man who comes to work every day on bike gets Mercedes Benz car from employer, video goes viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that a heartwarming video that captured a man's emotional gratitude after his employer surprised him with a Mercedes Benz car for his birthday has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The man had demonstrated his loyalty and commitment by showing up to work on time, even though he had encountered a flat tyre on his way and could not change it by himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News