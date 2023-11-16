A TikTok video shows an oddly structured car that was on the go on a South African road in Gauteng

Many people were thoroughly amused after seeing the vehicle rolled up on the road in Johannesburg

Online users had many questions after seeing the TikTok video of the scar that was practically only half a vehicle.

A TikTok video showcased a strangely constructed car. The vehicle had its lower half missing but still moving.

A car in Johannesburg was so low to the ground, and people were amazed. Image @baggedkiariose

The video of the car garnered over 83 000 likes, and viewers left hundreds of comments. Many were trying to figure out how the car remained functional.

Car in Joburg goes TikTok viral

A car gained a lot of views on TikTok by @baggedkiariosedan. The vehicle appeared to be touching the tar as it moved through a street.

Watch the video below:

Online users impressed by car

Many people were amazed by how low the car was. Netizens also speculated whether there was a driver inside.

Itzz Miilløww Klass joked:

"Down to earth"

lelo_02 wondered:

'Where is the rest of the car."

asiphe.n12 was amused:

"A true definition of 'when you go low, I go lower.'"

ntata_bashemane asked:

"Where's the engine?

Tamara Maboe was curious:

"Where’s the driver ? It doesn’t count if there’s no one inside the car by the drivers seat."

