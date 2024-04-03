Global site navigation

Briefly News Unpacks Top Stories of the Week With Radio 702

by  Ntombifuthi Ntanzi
  • Briefly News recently had an informative interview with Radio 702, one of South Africa's premier radio stations
  • Briefly News journalist Zingisa Chirwa sat down with Radio 702's Jane Dutton to discuss the top stories making headlines for the week of 25 to 31 February 2024
  • This follows Briefly News’ strong belief that collaboration among media outlets is essential in today's interconnected digital landscape

Briefly News with Radio 702
Briefly News Unpacks Top Stories of the Week With Radio 702 Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Zingisa Chirwa, a current affairs writer at Briefly News, took the interview opportunity to provide insights and analysis on top trending current affairs and human interest stories.

Stories covered included the Limpopo bus crash - "This little girl is special": Mum of Limpopo bus crash survivor visits daughter, Jacob Zuma's car accident in Eshowe, Tyla's explanation of the Grammy Award controversy and Santaco's announcement of an online taxi booking system for long-distance travel.

Listeners who missed the live interview can click here to listen, and for more current affairs, visit the Radio 702 website or Briefly News.

As a trusted online news platform, Briefly News is dedicated to delivering concise, accurate, and informative news updates to its audience. Therefore, collaboration among media outlets is a great step towards comprehensive coverage of local and global events and keeping audiences informed and engaged at all times.

Recently, Briefly News partnered with Africa Check, with whom Radio 702 is also affiliated, as a strategic partnership to tackle misinformation ahead of the South African elections.

Source: Briefly News

