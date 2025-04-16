How the Kolisi Foundation Can Navigate Crisis with Strategic Media & PR

As someone with a background in public relations, marketing and strategic communication, I fully understand the weight of navigating an organisational crisis, especially when that crisis becomes highly personal and public.

Samantha Darsen is a communication specialist with expertise in the Communications and Media sectors, dedicated to driving solutions and improving productivity throughout the supply chain. As a passionate writer and compassionate leader, she is committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences.

The road ahead requires deliberate media engagement and a considered reputation management strategy to safeguard the integrity of its mission says Samantha. Image: Edrea du Toit/Getty Images

The recent article about Rachel taking the Kolisi Foundation to Court is a complex intersection of brand, individual identity and, well, public sentiment. For the Kolisi Foundation, the road ahead requires deliberate media engagement and a considered reputation management strategy to safeguard the integrity of its mission.

When it comes to media relations, the question is this: how does one steer the narrative with purpose and professionalism?

First and foremost, silence in a media-driven society creates a vacuum. One that will almost certainly be filled by speculation. The Kolisi Foundation should proactively shape the narrative by leaning into transparent and values-based communication. This is not about offering legal commentary, but rather reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to its work and the communities it serves.

Appointing a designated spokesperson, ideally someone with media training and emotional intelligence, is essential. Their role would be to maintain a calm, consistent voice across platforms, reminding the public of the Foundation’s broader purpose. Press statements should focus on continuity, emphasising that while this matter is being addressed legally, the Foundation’s mission remains unchanged: serving vulnerable communities and social impact.

It’s also important to nurture media relationships during this period. Journalists and editors appreciate access, clarity, and consistency — all of which build credibility over time. Hosting closed briefings or one-on-one engagements with trusted media can help provide context, manage tone, and ensure that coverage remains fair and fact-based.

The Kolisi Foundation should use this moment to strengthen, not just protect, its reputation. Internally, the Foundation must ensure its team is aligned. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

How reputation management can help you stay true to who you are

Public trust is earned over time but can be tested in an instant. The Kolisi Foundation should use this moment to strengthen, not just protect, its reputation. Internally, the Foundation must ensure its team is aligned. A confident, united internal culture reflects outwardly. Staff, partners, and stakeholders need clear, empathetic communication so they can remain informed, engaged, and supportive.

Externally, this is the time to double down on purpose-driven storytelling. Share the stories of communities uplifted, lives changed, and voices empowered by the Foundation’s work. These narratives will shift public focus from the court case to the real impact being made on the ground. A strong content plan across social media, newsletters, and PR channels will go a long way in reinforcing positive sentiment.

In times of uncertainty, credible voices can restore balance to public opinion, therefore engaging with respected figures or organisations who can authentically endorse the Foundation’s work will go a long way in reputation management.

Over the years, however, the one thing that I’ve found works is listening. It is as important as speaking. Active social and media monitoring allows the Foundation to stay ahead of the conversation, address misinformation and adjust messaging in real-time.

Ultimately, this is a defining moment for the Kolisi Foundation, but not a defining blow. With thoughtful media engagement and a grounded reputation strategy, the organisation can navigate this chapter with its values intact and its voice stronger than ever.

