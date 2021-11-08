A young biology teacher from South Africa is making waves online with her innovative teaching methods

Miss Angler shares videos on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok of cool tips and tricks for students to get through studying and pass with flying colours

She has gained quite the following on social media as students thank her for making videos that allow them to work harder

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Teacher by day and TikTok star by night is the life of Miss Angler. The young biology teacher is making learning the subject 10 times easier. She has a TikTok page and YouTube account filled with beneficial tips and tricks.

Miss Angler has playlists for Grade 10s, Grade 11s and Grade 12s. She also has tips on how to study like using an application called 'Speechify' to allow for notes to be read. According to Angler, people can listen faster than they can read so listening to textbooks/notes allows for more retention of work.

A biology teacher who has gone viral online shares amazing tips and tricks with students. Image: @missangler / TikTok

Source: UGC

Take a look at one of her viral videos below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Below is the video that caught the attention of Briefly News:

Briefly News compiled some of the responses left under the above video:

@malireddy642 wrote:

"Most liked teacher in SA rn."

@thrivinbear shared:

"Sickest Saffa teacher, ever."

@siyandasive758 said:

"If all teachers were like this, I'd come to school every day for 10 hrs a day."

@aaronalberts16 stated:

"Your videos actually helped me in my biology paper yesterday."

"Teach me": Gorgeous teacher has peeps thirsting and wishing to start school all over again

In other news about local teachers, Briefly News previously reported that a teacher took to her Twitter account to share a pic of herself but little did she know that the post would blow up as men from all over Mzansi thirst over her striking good looks.

She goes by the handle, @Nkule_Radebe1, and simply captioned the post:

"Teacher wezingane."

It attracted huge attention as local men took to the comment section to swoon over her looks. Since she is a teacher, many tweeps badly wish they could go back to school in the hope they would have @Nkule_Radebe1 teaching them.

At the time of our viewing, her post had close to 3 000 likes and 70 retweets and the numbers were quickly increasing by the minute.

Source: Briefly.co.za