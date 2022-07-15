A popular Twitter user, @Ndi_Muvenda_, graduated much to his delight and made sure to dress in his well-known jersey

In an image shared on social media, the tweep shared his graduation day, where he looked ecstatic to receive his degree

Followers of the popular Twitter user were inspired by his accomplishment as many showered him with congratulations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Twitter user shared his graduation day, much to his followers' excitement. The popular Twitter account boasts a quarter of a million followers, and many were happy to see the young man achieve his goals.

A man shared his academic Irwin when he shared his graduation pics where he donned his signature Jersey beloved by followers. Image: Twitter /@ndimuvenda

Source: Twitter

Netizens were inspired by @ndi_muvenda_'s hard work to get his qualification. And the man of the moment further child fans as he wore his signature jersey dubbed "National Jersey".

Tweeps celebrate popular user's graduation day

In pictures shared by @ndi_muvenda, he is wearing his navy blue striped jersey underneath his graduation gown. He followed up with a thank you post where he showed gratitude to those who have been flooding his social media with the wishes of congratulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The tweep said in a separate post that he would explain why he chose to were the jersey one day. @Ndi_Muvenda_ took his jersey around the occasion as though it was his friend.

Supporters of the Twitter user reacted to his win. Many joked that they wanted the national jersey that he's wearing.

@Mothapo_TM08 commented:

"Not only do we look but we are inspired , watching fellow countrymen achieve is what we need to inspire change, thank you MuVenda!! "

@Saint_Stunner commented:

"O bofile ka national jersey neh"

@Donald_KingPDK commented:

"I always celebrate the commitment of Academics. Congrats Bro. "

@JnrVengesai commented:

"Congratulations brought brother , now I need the Jersey."

@mpahla_sa commented:

What faith looks like….fly on brother, fly on

@MncubeJr commented:

My brother you need a new national jersey . That one has served you enough .Congrats mate "

@mansaamusah commented:

more blessings must locate you.

“Halala eZonyazi”: UKZN graduate wows Mzansi with powerful Zulu dance on stage

Briefly News previously reported that a South African Zulu man paid tribute to his vibrant culture at his graduation ceremony.

A video of him proudly breaking into a traditional Zulu dance was shared on Facebook by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies.

The gent, dressed in an olive green suit under his grad gown, is seen busting some cultural moves on the stage before he collects his hard-earned academic belt. Cheers and ululations can also be heard in the background.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News