Cybercrime has become a major concern for many businesses in South Africa

The need for proper cybersecurity measures is no longer optional but fundamental for all businesses

Clayton Jones, Document Management Consultant at Epson South Africa sat down with Briefly News to discuss how scanning technology can safeguard data

Looking at how cybercrime has rapidly increased over the years, companies must take extra measures to safeguard their sensitive data. A safety measure often overlooked is document scanning technology.

Converting physical documents into digital format helps protect data from theft, loss, or physical damage. Images: @zoranm, @wakila/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Misconceptions about scanning technology

One of the biggest misconceptions businesses have about scanning technology is that it is merely a tool for digitisation, with little impact on security. Many assume that once a document is scanned, it is automatically safe from cyber threats. But, this is not the case.

Digitising physical documents reduces the risk of data being stolen, misplaced or damaged in its physical form. Once converted through scanning, the data is stored in a secure virtual environment, with some encryption and access controls to ensure its integrity, confidentiality and availability.

A challenge companies face is the perception that cybersecurity measures complicate workflow efficiency. Jones explained that businesses often hesitate to implement security protocols due to fears of slowing down document processing and retrieval.

“To address these challenges, companies should focus on user-friendly, integrated solutions that provide security without adding friction to workflows,” he said.

Overcoming the challenges

Modern scanning technologies offer built-in security features to help businesses keep their data safe. Some scanners can identify and block malicious code embedded in scanned documents, preventing harmful content from infiltrating business networks.

Advanced scanners also support encrypted data transfers to prevent interception when uploaded documents are shared between employees. Some even allow direct scanning to encrypted drives or cloud platforms with built-in security.

Tracking who accesses or modifies scanned documents enhances compliance and security, while some solutions automatically detect and redact sensitive information before storing or sharing documents, reducing data exposure risks.

Some scanning systems offer direct scanning to encrypted drives or cloud platforms, ensuring built-in security for your data. Image: @menonsstocks/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cost-effective solution

Small businesses can securely integrate dedicated document scanning into their cybersecurity practices without excessive costs by focusing on efficiency, smart software choices, and secure workflows.

“Choose cost-effective dedicated document scanners. Instead of opting for multi-function devices (MFDs) – which at times represent a higher total cost of ownership for the business, businesses should invest in entry-level or mid-range dedicated document scanners that are designed for dedicated and high-speed scanning,” he explained.

Businesses can avoid expensive on-premise infrastructure by using affordable or free cloud-based DMS solutions like Google Drive (with encryption enabled), Microsoft OneDrive for Business, or industry-specific platforms.

3 more stories on cyber attacks

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting South Africans, with global losses expected to surpass R2.2 billion annually.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Cybercrimes Act into law, aiming to prevent the spread of harmful messages online.

A global police operation has dismantled one of the world’s largest online marketplaces for stolen identities and passwords, according to international law enforcement.

Source: Briefly News