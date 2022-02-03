After the two-year-long court case with ex-boyfriend Katlego Maboe did not go in her favour, Monique Muller says she will not give up

The former partner of the Espresso show host expressed her disappointment in the justice system failing to protect her as a woman

Muller opened up about the insane legal bills that caused her to face Maboe and the magistrate with no representation whatsoever

Monique Muller is not feeling disheartened after the ruling of her court case against former lover Katlego Maboe but is instead inspired to fight for other women. Despite the legal fees and outcomes trying to bring her down, Muller is only going to fight harder.

Earlier this week, the Cape Town Magistrate court cleared former Outsurance personality Katlego Maboe from all charges made against him by Monique Muller. The case that began with a busted cheater video took two years to be resolved.

True Love reported that Monique was completely displeased by the magistrate's decision, while Maboe celebrated the fact that he can finally put this saga behind him and rebuild his career as an innocent man.

Muller was not silent about her feelings towards the ruling. According to TimesLIVE, the former lover felt it was a case of a rich man with power versus a poor woman. Monique told the publication that she racked up a R1 million bill at the lawyers and the lack of funds caused her to show up unrepresented as Kat stood with three lawyers by his side. She said:

"I feel saddened by the fact that during this whole process, I learned that the courts — especially the magistrate’s court — is not for victims. It is a stage for abusers and that's where they thrive. There are so many loopholes in the system that allow abusers to do what Katlego and his team have done to me, like, for example, to have this case dragged for two years. To the point where my bills were more than R1m. They exhausted me financially and emotionally."

Speaking about her plans to avenge herself and other women in similar positions, Monique told the publication:

"In a way it is beneficial I went through this because I have first-hand insight on what needs to change in the justice system. I can't allow the injustice against women and children to continue. In a way, I feel like a let other women down because I did get to the point where I gave up, but the fight for them will continue."

