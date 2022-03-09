MetroFM radio host MoFlava's morning show caused quite a bit of controversy after an anonymous Bolt driver shared some scary truths

The rideshare driver admitted to the company doing a lot of shady business behind the scenes, causing many drivers to use fake profiles

Bolt has been under scrutiny lately after reports of young women being abused by drivers kept increasing

Bolt South Africa is slowly solidifying its dangerous name with the public. MoFlava had a driver call into his show and admit to the blatant use of fake profiles by those who drive for the company and the lack of training for new drivers.

MoFlava's radio sparks a conversation about Bolt after a driver called in to share hard truths. Image: @moflavadj

A Bolt driver has left many of MoFlava's listeners feeling super uneasy about using the rideshare app. The driver admitted to some ongoing shadiness with driver profiles.

MoFlava took to Twitter to share the facts from the caller. The tweet sparked a massive conversion on the internet as Mzansi continues to call out Bolt for neglecting customer safety.

@Boltapp_za responded:

"Thanks for having such an important discussion on your show. The driver who called in is misleading. All drivers have to go through training and must meet specific criteria to operate on our platform. Any driver found to be renting out a profile is immediately blocked and not allowed back on our platform."

@AngelaKefilwe said:

"It's true just yesterday the driver that drove me to town was nothing like the profile, he was a foreign national using someone's profile. I was scared and shared my ride with people close to me."

@Penelope_Makala wrote:

"Mo, South Africans are to blame for such because they’re the ones selling profiles hence it is very difficult to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. I say women should stop using bolt until the matter is sorted."

@MafTee101 tweeted:

"1. Mo... That can't be accurate. From my personal experience of why guys are renting or buying these profiles is @Boltapp_za constant blocking and micro management of their drivers. They block you for no apparent reason and on top of that they don't give you remedial pointers."

The Citizen reported that many more women have been coming forward with sexual abuse claims from Bolt drivers. The South African Bolt saga is only getting started.

"Not safe": Omuhle Gela deletes Bolt APP, calls drivers criminals

Briefly News reported that actress Omuhle Gela has revealed that she has deleted the Bolt App after learning about rape allegations made against Bolt drivers.

She said that she has had several negative experiences with Bolt drivers in the past. She said that she had been sworn at, and she has also been threatened.

An Instagram post has been doing the rounds alleging that a Bolt driver raped a woman and that the company had not done anything to help.

