"Not safe": Omuhle Gela deletes Bolt APP, calls drivers criminals

Omuhle Gela has blasted the Bolt hailing App after allegations surfaced that a Bolt driver had allegedly raped a woman

She called the drivers criminals and deleted the app and warned people in her own opinion that the service offered by the company was not safe

Other social media users also took to the comment section to echo what Omuhle had already said and share their own experiences

Actress Omuhle Gela has revealed that she has deleted the Bolt App after learning about rape allegations made against Bolt drivers.

She said that she has had several negative experiences with Bolt drivers in the past. She said that she had been sworn at and she has also been threatened.

An Instagram post has been doing the rounds alleging that a Bolt driver raped a woman and that the company had not done anything to help.

After learning about the rape allegations Omuhle has deleted App and labelled the driver's criminals in the comment section of the post.

omuhlegela:

"@bolt_southafrica has CRIMINAL drivers who harrass women daily!!! Deleted this stupid app it's NOT SAFE."

Social media users also promise to delete the app following the allegations

vusidesigner:

"Ladies please delete the app right now @bolt_southafrica leave the country before operation dudula comes for you. Your cars are not clean uyanuka."

tshepisoo_t:

"@bolt_southafrica I was Once attacked by a BOLT DRIVER and they did nothing!!! All I got is that pathetic email from BHEKI!!!! LUCKILY THE CAR WAS NOT LOCKED AND I HAD PEPPER SPRAY. #CANCELBOLT @bolt_southafrica."

thabiso_makhubela:

"@bolt_southafrica is unsafe. How are we still hearing of such horrendous things!? Shut down the entire thing!"

edwardbillion:

"Let’s march against @bolt_southafrica @bolt we are sick and tired of the brutalization of women in this country. @actnow_africa please rally the SA Taxi association and let’s put an end to this."

