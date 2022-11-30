Many South African public figures like Vuyo Dabula, Israel Matseke, and others have previously fallen victim to a death hoax, and this time it's Pabi Cooper

The amapiano star took to her social media platforms to shut down the rumours that were started on Facebook

She posted proof of life on Instagram and urged social media users to stop making these malicious rumours

Pabi Cooper addresses death rumours. Image: @cooper_pabi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has lost more than five celebrities only this year, and the false death rumours of Pabi have caused more panic on Social media.

The Isphithiphithi hitmaker was not happy after a Facebook user named Stash T Woods, according to Zalebs, started rumours that she has passed on by posting:

" RIP Pabi Cooper."

The post was followed by many other Facebook posts of people sending condolence messages to Pabi's fans, friends and family. Some people claimed that Pabi was involved in a horrific car accident, adding that they have a clip to prove their claims.

After the fake news made rounds, Pabi took to her social media platforms to let her fans know that the rumours were not true and she was alive. She posted a video on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"I am alive people need to stop their nonsense on Facebook."

Source: Briefly News