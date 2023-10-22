Anele Mdoda spent some quality time with her son and posted several pictures from abroad on Instagram and Twitter (X)

The beloved radio personality and her beloved child Alakhe were in Europe for some overseas fun

Anele Mdoda's fans could not help but gush over several pictures of her and her adorable child Alakhe

Anele Mdoda was happy to spend quality time with her son beyond our borders. The TV and radio personality took to social media to show people how much fun she had in Europe.

Anele Mdoda and son Alakhe were in Italy, and their pictures had many people gushing. Image: @zintathu

Many people were gushing over Anele's post featuring Alakhe. Online users were delighted to see her adventures overseas.

Anele Mdoda enjoys Italy with son

Anele Mdoda took to social media to show people how she spent time in Italy. She was with Alakhe in several pictures posted on X, aka Twitter and Instagram.

Anele Mdoda showered with compliments

People commented on Anele's posts from Italy. Many of his supporters commented that they were inspired that once they have a child, they can spoil the way Anele does Alakhe.

okayehova said:

"I can't wait to one day be able to pull my kid out of school for a couple of days for a shot left nyana to Paris."

hilaryhand commented:

"Sana, you are in your hot girl era!"

tiish__ wrote:

"This is how I want my child to live. Free from strife!"

monakalinolusindiso added:

"Alakhe and Mom."

carolinethamage wrote:

"Semhle Anele. What an inspiration you are. You look 16 years old."

Anele Mdoda celebrate son

In a related story, Anele celebrated her son and her dad, who share a birthday. Anele took to social media and shared a sweet photo of grandfather and son.

