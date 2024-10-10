If you're in serious need of a good laugh, then Intaka Productions' Durban’s Best Comedy Experience is exactly what you need

The Durban’s Best Comedy Experience will take place at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban on 15 November at 7pm

Following the successful Johannesburg show, Durban audiences will now get the chance to experience performances that are bound to leave you in stitches

Don't miss Intaka Productions' Durban's Best Comedy Experience at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban on 15 November.

Source: UGC

Intaka Productions announced the upcoming Durban’s Best Comedy Experience, a comedy showcase set to take place at the Playhouse Theatre on 15 November.

The hilarious event promises unforgettable entertainment, featuring some of South Africa’s most loved comedians.

The Durban audiences will enjoy performances from renowned comedians like Skhumba, Felix Hlophe, Nonto R, Simphiwe Shembe, and Isaac Gampu, with the charismatic MC Simphiwe Majozi leading the night.

These A-list comedians, known for their sharp wit and engaging humour, will deliver a show that is bound to leave the audience in stitches.

Intaka Productions' Durban’s Best Comedy Experience event highlights

Don't miss out on this event, that is sure to leave you in fits of laughter. The event details are:

Date: 15 November 2024

Time: 7pm to 8pm

Venue: Playhouse Theatre, Durban

Ticket price: R250pp

Ticket available at Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1554732518

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of one of Durban’s biggest comedy events of the year. Get your tickets now for a night filled with laughter at the Durban’s Best Comedy Experience.

About Intaka Productions' Durban’s Best Comedy Experience

Intaka Productions' Durban’s Best Comedy Experience, sponsored by the Department of Sports, Arts & Culture, isn't just about a good laugh but also showcases comedy as a powerful platform for reflection and connection. This event will highlight the role comedy plays in Mzansi's society today.

The audience will be treated to various comedic styles from the country's finest talents, touching on everything from personal stories to broader societal issues.

About Intaka Productions

Intaka Productions produces high-quality entertainment events that resonate with diverse audiences. The company is dedicated to celebrating South African culture through the arts and aims to bring people together through laughter and shared experiences.

