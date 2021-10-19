J’Something and his wifey Cordelia Godi recently celebrated their sixth blissful wedding anniversary

Taking to social media with a rom-com-worthy post, J’Something wished his wife, thanking her for all that she is

Coco thanked her “best friend” and many others took to the comment section to wish the lovebirds on their special day

J’Something and his gorgeous wifey Cordelia Godi, aka Coco, have been together for six amazing years and are more in love than ever before.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with another poetic post to his bae, J’Something wished Coco a happy sixth anniversary, thanking her for all that she is, reported OKMzansi. J shared a snap from their wedding, making it known that on this day he made “one of the greatest decisions I have ever”.

“6 years of being able to call you my wife, motho waka, meu amor, my person, my best friend and my biggest cheerleader … what a blessing you are to me!”

J’Something went on to let Coco and the world know that doing life with her is something he cannot put into words.

“Life is a journey of love … I believe we were sent here to explore the complexity and beauty of love. If God is love then I have seen such a great glimpse of God through you and with you! I am beyond honoured to be your husband, your partner, your friend…”

Being away for work, J’Something wanted his wife to know that she is always in his heart.

J’Something posted:

Coco took to the comment section with a short but sweet response:

“Happy anniversary best friend. ❤️❤️”

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities also took to the comment section to wish these two a happy anniversary and many many more.

@jenniferbala said:

“Happy anniversary to you both @cocodafonseca May God bless you with many, many more happy years to celebrate together.”

@mokoenalive said:

“LOVE is lovely ♥️ Happy Anniversary Family. God bless this union ”

@luvo5854 said:

“Even though we don't know you personally, there's just something so authentic about the way you express love for your wife! Truly inspiring. Keep the fire burning.”

@tsholofelomataboge said:

“Oh J, this is the kind of Love we Love to see... to many more ❤️”

