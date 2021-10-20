Adele looked like a queen when she attended the first game of the new NBA season with her boo, Rich Paul

The Easy On Me singer rocked a skintight brown outfit with pointy black heels during the basketball match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers

The songstress was in a happy mood as she watched the likes of LeBron James doing his thing at the Staples Center in the US

The new season of the NBA kicked off on Tuesday, 19 October in the US. Popular singer Adele was spotted during the opening game of the season between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Adele attended the opening game of the NBA season. Image: @adele

Source: Instagram

She was one of the VIPs who attended the game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She sat courtside next to her boo Rich Paul, according to reports. The Easy On Me hitmaker rocked skin-hugging brown leather trousers, a brown top and a a matching Louis Vuitton coat.

According to Express, the songstress also rocked pointed black heels during her date night with her rich bae, Rich Paul. The publication revealed that Adele was all smiles and even waved to the fans during the match.

Adele shows off her new man Rich Paul

Adele took to social media to show off her new boo recently. The stunning singer posted a pic of herself with her new man, Rich Paul. According to reports, the snap of the songstress and her bae was taken at a posh ceremony on Saturday night, 18 September.

Adele took to Instagram and revealed her new man to millions of her followers on Sunday, 19 September. TMZ reports that the superstar and Rich have been together for a few months now but she had never posted him on her Instagram before 19 September. According to the publication, Rich Paul is a sports agent. He represents sports superstars such as LeBron James.

Adele drops Easy On Me

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Adele’s long-awaited single has dropped and we were surprised there were no flood warnings all over the world with the number of tears that have already been shed.

Easy On Me dropped and it's hit like a ton of bricks. While the world expected to feel all the feels, nothing could prepare people for this tear-jerker.

When the track dropped at midnight, it became the No. 1 song on Spotify and many other playlists. Social media was buzzing and tears were flowing.

Source: Briefly.co.za