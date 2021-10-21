Ouch: Zodwa Wabantu Slams Hater Asking About Her New Ben 10's Sexuality

Zodwa Wabantu has slammed a social media hater who asked about her new Ben 10's sexuality recently

The media personality had shared a baed-up snap of her and her boo and the troll reacted with a negative comment to the pic

The nasty Instagram hater had to apologise to the popular exotic dancer after she told him where to get off

Zodwa Wabantu has slammed a social media troll who asked about her new Ben 10's sexuality. The hater suggested that the media personality's young boo, Olefile Mpudi aka Ricardo, is gay.

Zodwa Wabantu slammed a troll asking about her new Ben 10's sexuality. Image: @zodwalibram

The exotic dancer had posted a loved-up snap of herself and her new man on Instagram. The star and Ricardo were looking happy and in love in the snap. Many peeps were surprised at how glowing the popular public figure is in the pic.

An online bully named Thabiso Lukhanya Khoza took to Zodwa's comment section on Instagram and reacted with a mean comment to her post. Zodwa was having none of it and didn't mince her words when she addressed the troll. According to ZAlebs, she said:

"You enjoy being here or should I block you? I don’t care about your views."

The troll had to take back his words and offered his sincere apology to the fuming reality TV star. The hater said:

"You already know how much I love you babe. This is just social media like you said 'ningangithath serious bantu benkosi'."

Zodwa and her new Ben 10 caught up in love triangle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has been caught up in a love triangle drama with her new Ben 10. The exotic dancer showed off her new boo named Ricardo a few days ago but there's already drama in their relationship.

Ricardo's boo named Kgomotso was fuming after Zodwa shared loved-up videos and snaps with her man. Kgomotso reportedly took to social media and dropped a screenshot of her chat with Ricardo.

Zodwa Wabantu clapped back and posted a video of herself with Ricardo telling Kgomotso where to get off. In the clip, the reality TV star can be heard encouraging her Ben 10 to say greet Kgomotso.

