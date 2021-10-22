Lol: Natasha Thahane Shares Sound Advice, Fans Are Loving It

Actress Natasha Thahane has found herself being the voice of inspiration today, after sharing a necessary piece of information

Natasha gave followers a bit of insight into the kind of attitude needed to survive this dog-eat-dog world

Fans could not agree more with the sentiment shared by Thahane, one person wrote: "Now you're talking"

Natasha Thahane has been laying low and loving life with her newly confirmed bae Thembinkosi Lorch. The actress took it upon herself to share some words of wisdom with her followers that had everyone agreeing. Thahane advised peeps on how they should make moves in life.

Natasha Thahane has shared some words of wisdom with fans and they couldn't agree more.

Source: Instagram

Natasha woke up today and chose herself as she shared the mantra that gets her through life. Many weren't expecting this kind of advice from one of Mzansi's sweetheart's but took it nonetheless.

@Marks_Mnguni agreed, saying:

"Now you talking.. I'll drink to that."

One follower offered an analysis of Natasha's statement and tried to debunk it. @BlackLcKD wrote:

"Kodwa this statement of urs MaLorch, to balance ur gud heart wit a little bit of voetsek, if thrs to be a balance wit ur gud heart then this means ur gud heart is as little as the voetsek, therefore..u barely hv a gud heart to begin wit, so lets take out the gud in "gud heart"

While @Mrskillmonger1 made sure that peeps knew the exact tone needed for the 'voetsek'.

Thembinkosi Lorch spoils Natasha Thahane with lavish gifts on her 26th birthday

Briefly News reported that it was confirmed, Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane are still together and still happy. The Orlando Pirates player spoiled his girl rotten on her 26th birthday recently.

Lorch took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video of Natasha opening a gift from him. Although Natasha didn’t share what the gift was, it’s clear that Lorch went all out for her.

The pair seem to be keeping the intimate elements of their relationship very far from social media. There have even been speculations that the couple were no longer together.

Clearly, we just have to mind our business on this one.

Dumped or Denied: Thembinkosi Lorch claims to be single, fans ask about Natasha

Briefly News also reported has it ended in tears for Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane? In a recent Instagram Live, the soccer player confirmed that he was very much single.

ZAlebs reported that The statement left many of his fans confused because he was reportedly dating Natasha Thahane just the other day.

Other fans were a little suspicious because the pair have been known misleading the masses when it comes to their relationship.

The pair initially denied being a couple after social media detectives dug up some clues about their relationship after their Maldives getaway. Realizing that they were caught out, the pair admitted that they were dating.

Source: Briefly.co.za