Lamiez Holworthy trended on social media recently after she was roasted for wearing shorts. The DJ was boy-shamed by a hater after she posted a pic of herself rocking shorts to work.

The Metro FM presenter has been wearing shorts for a very long time. It was not the first time she had posted snaps of herself rocking shorts. She has been wearing them to work at Metro FM, when chilling at home and even when she goes out to her DJing gigs.

DJ Lamiez Holwothy was bullied recently for wearing shorts. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Briefly News took to the stunner's timeline on Instagram to search for a few pics in which she looked stunning and comfortable in shorts. Check out five of the pics sis looked blazing while rocking her shorts below:

1. Addressing the haters

2. Rocking shorts to match her cool kicks

3. "Grootman" slays in shorts

4. Off to a gig

5. Relaxing in Umhlanga, north of Durban

Lamiez Holworthy claps back at hater

Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy told a troll where to get off. The Metro FM presenter mopped the floor with a hater who shared a nasty comment on her pic wearing a short short.

The stunner wasn't impressed by the body-shaming naysayer and did not mince her words when she addressed the troll. According to TshisaLIVE Lamiez made it known that many Mzansi women look up to her because she's confident about the size of her thighs and body.

Khuli Chana shows support to Lamiez Holworthy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana took to social media recently to show love to his wife Lamiez Holworthy. The stunner was trending after a hater body-shamed her for wearing short shorts to work.

The loving hubby saw that her boo was trending and quickly took to her comment section to offer her support. The rapper reassured the Metro FM presenter that she was hot in her shorts.

Taking to the former Live AMP presenter's timeline on Twitter, the Buyile hitmaker commented:

"My skat wa baba."

Lamiez thanked her boo for offering her a shoulder to lean on when she was being bullied on the micro-blogging app. She asked Khuli to come back home to comfort her.

Source: Briefly.co.za