Not so long ago Lynn Forbes said that was she willing to be Asante's glammy if Zinhle and baby daddy want to talk money

DJ Zinhle's stories showed Lynn spending some time with Asante, leaving followers to wonder if the fee was paid or her mind was changed

Regardless of how Lynn got to spending time with Kairo's adorable baby sister, the sight of the two was just so precious

Peeps know that Kairo's favourite adventure buddy is none other than her glammy. Now that Kai has a baby sister, it would make sense that she would want her to join in on her fun with Lynn. Glammy got started early on the task and recently visited the DJ's home to spend some time with the little bundle of joy.

ZAlebs reports that while Lynn was responding to a follower who asked her if she would be Asante's glammy too, AKA's mom said she would be willing to consider it if DJ Zinhle and Murdah paid her for the service.

Fast forward to this week, Zinhle shared a loving snap on her Instagram story of Lynn with little Asante in her arms. Even though AKA and DJ Zinhle are no longer together, Lynn is still quite supportive of the DJ. Speaking about it, she said:

"My relationship with Zinhle is never going to change and neither will my relationship with Kiernan. I love them both dearly and I support both. They’re amazing kids."

