DJ Sbu was not about to sit back and lounge around on voting day, our guy got up and out there to promote his brand

Handing out energy and soft drinks to officials and volunteers, Sbu reminded people of what it takes to achieve success

Sbu’s hustle on voting day left many clapping for his greatness, flooding the comment sections of his posts with praise

DJ Sbu is a businessman who knows what it takes to make something a success and best believe he is not afraid to get his hands dirty.

DJ Sbu did not sit and chillax on voting day like many others, he got out there and hustled hard. Image: @djsbulive

Taking the recently elections as an opportunity to get his energy and soft drink brand, MoFaya, out there, Sbu loaded up some cold ones and handed them out at voting stations. First class hustler and we love it!

Taking to social media, Sbu shared some footage of him keeping officials hydrated and awake. Our guy went out there himself and got the job done.

Sbu posted:

It is commendable to see that Sbu went out there in the heat himself and did not pay someone to do it. Taking ownership for your brand and its success is where it's at.

Seeing Sbu’s posts, his people took to the comment section to commend him on grabbing every opportunity that is presented to him.

@siphondlovuartist said:

“Keep grinding my brother.”

@sifiso_mthiya said:

“mofaya 4 president ✊”

@tau_h20 said:

“Mr hustler Leope.”

@gqamanezikhona said:

“You are my leadership ❤️”

@zuludanny said:

“Ohh man, that was thinking out of the box, more fire.”

DJ Sbu launches exciting new project aimed at opening up the industry

DJ Sbu launched an exciting new project under his Leadership 2020 initiative. The media personality has officially launched his second radio station, reported Briefly News.

The lit station, named Homegrown, is expected to cater for African music and is aimed at opening up the radio industry in Mzansi.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said the radio station located in Centurion will only feature new talent from its radio training programme.

Phil added:

"It’s African positioning includes a focus on agriculture, entrepreneurship, entertainment and Africa."

