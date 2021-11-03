Somizi Mhlongu revealed that a reopening of a restaurant was cancelled due to conservative Zimbabweans not wanting him in the country

He revealed that certain people in Zimbabwe did not agree with his lifestyle and objected to him visiting due to claims of allegedly domestic abuse and "other immoralities"

The celebrity said that it did not bother him personally but he felt sorry other people living in African countries that do not enjoy the same freedom as he does in South Africa

Somizi Mhlongu took to Instagram to share the sad news that he would not be appearing at a restaurant in Harare, Zimbabwe.

His phone was in for repairs and he was unable to access Instagram, which is why he had not posted anything about the appearance.

He was told by the venue that the appearance would be cancelled because he had failed to market the event.

Somizi was planning on reopening a restaurant in the Zimbabwean capital. He thought it was odd that they should cancel for that reason. He revealed that he does not have to market an event online and if he does it normally costs extra.

When he got his phone back he discovered that fans and journalists were trying to get hold of him so to ask him if the rumours were true that he was being barred from Zimbabwe due to his sexuality.

iHarare reported that conservative Zimbabwean church and political leaders had opposed Somizi's visit due to the allegation surrounding his alleged domestic abuse and "other immoralities".

Somizi said that this did not bother him personally and that he is happy in South Africa and its constitution that protects his rights.

However, he said that many other African countries do not treat people who are not heterosexual. He said that this won't change people's sexual orientation.

