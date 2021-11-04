“Cant Clip My Wings”: Somizi Jets off to Namibia Hours after Zim Ban

Somizi has revealed that as soon as one door closes, another opens after Namibia invited the celebrity to perform a gig in the country

He shared the news on his official Instagram account and said that within minutes he had a new gig booked and was off to Namibia

Somizi had been banned from entering Zimbabwe due to his lifestyle after conservatives opposed his entry into the country

Somizi Mhlongu shared the news that Namibia had greeted him with open arms almost immediately after Zimbabwe had banned him from entering the country.

He shared a video of himself on an aeroplane bound for Namibia. Shortly before that, he posted a video explaining that Namibia had seemingly offered him the invite in reaction to his ban from Zimbabwe.

Somizi revealed that he has been booked for a gig in Namibia hours after he revealed that Zimbabwe had banned his entry. Photo credit: @Somizi

Somizi said that he was booked for a gig within minutes, completed all the necessary Covid 19 tests, and jetted off to the African country.

Social media users took to the internet in response to the news

malo55142:

"God will never be Ungodded He'll always be Godful ."

the_royal_pcm:

"Some Zimbabweans will act as they reside in heaven with heavenly duties to accomplish... I am truly disappointed of my own people. If one combines poverty and anger the result is general hatred to anyone or anything. It's a shame really!!!"

mncube.nelly:

"You know what they say when one door closes another one opens that's how God works ."

thuli4marcia:

"Because you always wish good to happen to others that why you will never sokolela imali have safety journey to Namibia go do what you do best."

