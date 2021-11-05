"A Whole Entire Babe": Actress Tumi Morake Looks Stunning in Summer Gear

Actress Tumi Morake is currently on vacay in Zanzibar and she looked stunning in her summer gear

The South African comedian is enjoying her free time in Tanzania after working hard the entire year filming new shows and touring around Mzansi

The star's followers and friends took to her comment section on Instagram to praise her for looking saucy in the stunning summer outfit

Actress Tumi Morake looked all sorts of saucy in her stunning summer gear. The comedian is currently on vacay in Zanzibar.

Actress Tumi Morake is holidaying in Zanzibar. Image: @tumi_morake

Source: Instagram

After working hard in 2021 to get the bag, Tumi has taken some time off her busy schedule to relax at a posh resort in Tanzania. She has been filming movies and doing live shows since the country eased lockdown rules and sis feels it's time to let her hair down and enjoy the fruits of her labour.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, 5 November, Tumi posted a cute snap of herself while enjoying her free time in dope summer gear.

The star's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her hot looks. Check out some of their comments below:

mkhawulenisierra said:

"Eeeiiish! So beautiful, madam."

mashininizamokuhle wrote:

"A whole entire babe."

herhunnies commented:

"You look so young."

chefbae_bw said:

"So beautiful as always."

craigbjacobs added:

"Love this so much."

