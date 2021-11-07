“I Have Been Blessed”: Connie Shares Sweet Memories With Shona in Touching Clip

Connie Ferguson has headed online to reminisce about some happier times with her late hubby, Shona

In the video, Connie can be seen goofing around while her man teases from behind the smartphone camera

Mzansi took to the comments section, swooning over the couples pure and beautiful relationship

Actress Connie Ferguson has social media users in cheerful spirits after sharing a clip of some happy memories with her late hubby, Shona Ferguson.

, Connie can be seen imitating a fitness instructor while Shona teases her from behind the camera.

The clip had Mzansi laughing and gushing over their beautiful relationship.

Check out some of the comments below:

zuraidajardine said:

"Love this so much. Beautiful, beautiful relationship."

zikhonasodlaka said:

"What a wonderful love."

samaddavis said:

"LMAO it’s the accent for me @connie_ferguson."

druza7286 said:

"What a beautiful life you had, complete in every way possible; May his soul rest in everlasting peace and May he guide you through the healing process."

paulmabooe said:

"LOL those are old school moves."

iam.athi said:

"It’s the banging body for me. Argh man he was your best friend."

Connie Ferguson shares a touching video of Shona Ferguson: "Memories are forever"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson has posted a heartwarming video of her late hubby, Shona Ferguson. The TV producer passed away a few weeks back due to Covid-19 complications.

In the clip, the loving hubby and father was draped in a comfy blanket. He smiled and then burst into laughter when he realised that his boo was filming him.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen actress shared that she finds comfort in her late boo's laughter whenever she watches his clips taken when he was still alive. Connie Ferguson captioned her post:

"There’s something about laughter that is just so therapeutic! Laugh a little, and then a little more!"

Connie's peers in the entertainment space and her fans took to her comment section to share their views on the touching video. Check out some of their comments below:

basetsanakumalo said:

"You - my personal person and Shona were just joy unparalleled, so palpable. He watches over his gorgeous and formidable wife. Love you Constance!"

ttmbha wrote:

"I love you, he is smiling from heaven."

samaddavis commented:

"One of a kind Laugh!"

zandisilenhlapo wrote:

"Oh Cons. You have such a soft & tender space in my heart. I can only imagine how much Sho is smiling next to you all the time without you seeing him. May God bless your heart my angel."

zinzivelelo wrote:

"Wow! It’s like he is right here!"

nompumelelombonani99 added:

"That laughter will forever be in our hearts, memories are forever."

