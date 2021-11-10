Prince Kaybee is done with being in the public eye, it is time he hangs up his crown and disappears into the abyss

Taking to social media to ask his people who he could possibly make a clean get away, Kaybee drew his line

Kaybee’s people had been waiting for him to drop a status like this, and took to the comment section to give him ideas

For the longest time, Prince Kaybee has been moaning about the Mzansi music scene and all the antics that come with a taste of the limelight.

Prince Kaybee, famous for his stellar musical career, is now tired of being famous, he wants a first-class ticked out. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Kaybee is all about making good music and the politics of the business have really turned him sour over the years. Losing passion and chasing fame is not where Kaybee is at.

Taking to social media to throw the towel in, Kaybee is ready to do whatever it takes to make himself unknown. Our guy has had enough, he wants out.

Kaybee posted:

“How do you un-fame yourself…?”

Not being surprised by status like this from Kaybee, fans took to the comment section to try and figure out just what it is that has pushed him over the edge. Understanding that he is gatvol, peeps also tried to give Kaybee a few options.

Take a look at what Kaybee’s people had to say:

@Ms_CathyPerry said:

“Hidden in Nonhle Thema's books. ”

@starzinSa said:

“Disappear like that group from Durban “WTF” ”

@YoloDana_ said:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

