The Feather Award 2021 just went down and some of Mzansi’s littest celebs walked away victorious. It was a star-studded event filled with glam.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The 13th annual Feather Awards ceremony on Thursday served us drama, shade, tears and, of course, glitz and glam. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, the awards recognized peeps for various things. The pink carpet was on fire and what an amazing turn out it was. One thing Mzansi celebs love is a good reason to dress up, and this was it.

Many turned out and there were a lot of lit sponsors for this boujee event. Seeing this level of support just shows the direction of inclusivity that Mzansi is moving towards, reported OKMzansi.

One celebrity who people were screaming over is Lady Du who walked away with the title of Musician Of The Year. A well-deserved win for this stunner!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News brings you the full list of fabulous winners:

Socialite Of The Year – LelowhatsGood

Musician Of The Year – Lady Du

Social Media Personality Of The Year – CoachBella Randy

Media Of The Year – Becoming

Diva Extraordinaire Of The Year – Johanna Mukoki

Role Model Of The Year – Roche Kester

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector – EY

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement – Vaal LGBT

Best Rainbow Parenting – Virginia Magwaza

Sports Personality Of The Year – Phuti Minaj

Cutest Couple Of The Year – Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Hunk Of The Year – Wiseman Zithar

Hot Chick Of The Year – Shudufhadzo Musida

Best Styled Individual – Rich Mnisi & Zozibini Tunzi

Simon Nkoli Award Recipient – David Tlale

7 pics: Stunning celeb outfits from the 2021 Feather Awards

Celebs always look forward to being nominated at the annual Feather Awards. The nominees may vary each year but one thing that stays constant is the looks served on the red carpet.

Lady Du, Liesel Laurie and Ayanda Ncwane ate up this year, reported Briefly News. Everyone really pulled out all the stops to set the pink carpet alight, it was a real sight.

OKMzansi reports that this year's Feather Awards took place at the Market Theatre in Joburg. Many celebs were invited to the event but only a few managed to show up. Those who did attend made sure to look drop-dead gorgeous.

Source: Briefly.co.za