"Meet Aunty Pancakes": Lisizwe unveils his latest identity as a DJ

Lasizwe Dambuza is causing quite a stir on social media after he unveiled his new career

He has labelled himself Aunty Pancakes and has taken up residence behind a set of turntables as DJ

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the hilarious video of Lasizwe dancing while playing some banging tunes

Lasizwe Dambuza wears many hats, he is a social media influencer, a YouTuber, an actor, a radio host and a comedian.

He has just donned another hat, that of a DJ as he reveals his new identity - Aunty Pancakes.

Lasizwe has unveiled his latest identity, DJ Aunty Pancakes. Photo credit: @Lasizwe

Lasizwe shared a video on his Instagram page of him behind a set of turntables.

He captioned the post with the following:

"Meet Aunty Pancakes"

In the video, he dances playfully behind the mixing table while playing some banging tunes. It is not clear what he is doing exactly, if it is at a party or if it was a function.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the hilarious video

andzan.i_khosa:

"People are burning ."

itss_your_girll_angie:

"My new favourite DJ <3."

jamilaseleko:

"Aunty Pancakes is flames idc idc❤️❤️."

like_duhh_its_simphiwe_shorty:

"Ayyy doing the most."

