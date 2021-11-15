Connie Ferguson misses her late husband Shona every single day, however, she is grateful for the love they shared

Taking to social media with an old clip of her goofing around with Shona, Connie expressed her gratitude for having found the love that she did

Fans could not get enough of the clip and let Connie know how her and Shona’s love still inspires many

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Connie Ferguson was fortunate enough to find a beautiful kind of love, one that many search a lifetime for. Even though her husband Shona has passed, Connie know what they shared is something to be extremely grateful for.

Connie and Shona Ferguson shared a bond that had people believing in true love. Connie was lucky to experience this and she holds it close to her heart. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Constantly looking through old photos and videos when she hits a hard spot, Connie has come across the most special memories that she created with Shona.

Taking to social media, Connie shared an old clip that Shona recorded of her pretending to be a dance instructor. Seeing this clip reminded Connie of the love they shared and how blessed she was to experience it and still have it fill her heart today. A lasting love that can never be replaced or forgotten.

Being able to goof around with the one you love and be nothing but who you are is the ultimate goal and Connie and Shona had it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Connie shared:

Seeing this special memory, the people of Mzansi were overcome with emotion. Connie and Shona’s love will forever inspire and fans reminded Connie of that. Peeps also had a good giggle at the clip, Connie is a card!

@lindelani_znkosi said:

“This is the type of relationship I pray God blesses me with ❤️ This is a once in a lifetime true love ❤️”

@ptatiedolls said:

“Or this also made me laugh again. May God continue to be your strength and comforter, Sis.”

@asah__m said:

“@connie_ferguson & @ferguson_films I still love your union, to me you are my favourite couple in this whole world... You have shown us true love. And until to date u Ausi Connie still believes in love & still going strong ❣️❣️❣️❣️”

@zuraidajardine said:

“Love this so much. Beautiful, beautiful relationship ❤️”

@druza7286 said:

“What a beautiful life you had, complete in every way possible; may his soul rest in everlasting peace and may he guide you through the healing process.”

Connie Ferguson shares touching video of Shona Ferguson: "Memories are forever"

Connie Ferguson has posted a heartwarming video of her late hubby, Shona Ferguson. The TV producer passed away a few weeks back due to Covid-19 complications, reported Briefly News.

In the clip, the loving hubby and father was draped in a comfy blanket. He smiled and then burst into laughter when he realised that his boo was filming him.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen actress shared that she finds comfort in her late boo's laughter whenever she watches his clips taken when he was still alive.

Source: Briefly.co.za